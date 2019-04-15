Thanks, Senator Collins, for costing me a lot in taxes

For years I’ve received a modest refund from the IRS. Not this year. Thanks to Senator Collins’ decisive vote with her fellow right-wing Republicans, I must now pay rather than receive. But then anyone dumb enough to continue to believe that “Our Senator” is some kind of moderate deserves to pay (more).

I suspect that Senator Collins doesn’t worry about the changes in the tax laws intended to hep her and the other richest Americans.

As usual, the Maine press promotes her inevitable re-election bid by putting on the front pages her most banal statements and by publishing letters and op eds praising her support of issues that few other Mainers disagree with. By contrast, her comparatively huge sums from conservative business and finance sectors are buried inside the papers.

She is unbeatable for re-election, alas.